Independence: Labour Party  Slams FG, Says Nothing to Celebrate





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Labour Party (LP) yesterday slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government for the hydra-headed problems bedeviling the country, stating that Nigeria has nothing to celebrate on Independence Day.

The LP in a statement on Independence Day, said: “The calamity and misfortune of voting APC into government of the country, have given the party the opportunity to put the country on auction by its corrupt, inept, terribly inadequate, inefficient and grossly irresponsible government.”

The statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, said rather than celebrating, a larger part of the over-stressed population are gnashing their teeth as they struggle to exist among various loads of avoidable sufferings.

Arabambi said: “Practically, in every sector of national governance, the APC has scored zero.

“In the last seven years of the APC’s government, not a single sector scored any form of improvement rather it has solely recorded of total failure. In security, education, health it scored zero In fact, it is not necessary to keep naming all of them because there is just no single sector that has not recorded failure.

“Notwithstanding and in spite of Nigeria being naturally marked as the most endowed country in Africa with a population of over 200million blessed with richness naturally, and great potential in human capital, Nigeria has been led by the APC into becoming dead in morality, socio-economic, political considerations; environmental scale and finally led into being considered a country teetering on the edge of bankruptcy-just a step away from becoming a failed nation.

“Rather than celebrating that Nigeria has attained the status of an independent country it’s now by the failure of the APC forced every Nigerian at home and in diaspora to sharply embrace sober reflections on the greatly disheartening state of the Nigerian nation.

“LP hereby strongly and sincerely advises the Nigerian voting public to use this moment, reality and truth to reflect on the need to send the APC government out of office, and fortunately this is an election year.

“All the current challenges the country faces arose as a result of inefficiency and corruption of the APC, which could have been avoided were the APC government competent.

“At a moment like this, it is the patriotic duty of all responsible citizen in and outside the country to be highly concerned to join the ongoing efforts to save Nigeria by removing the APC from seat of power through the 2023 election.”

The publicity secretary said the LP remained the only political party that can rescue Nigeria from the current problems, as Nigerians have experienced failure of both APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).