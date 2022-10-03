Chi Farms to Double Chicken Processing Capacity 

Ugo Aliogo

Chi Farms Limited, a member of the TGI Group, has commenced its plans to double its chicken processing capacity in response to the growing demand in the market.

The company in a statement said the expansion project would involve significant investments in ultra-modern equipment and other capital assets and human capital development through training.

The Managing Director, Chi Farms Limited, Dr .Tunji Olaitan, noted that the capacity-doubling project is in a bid to match supply with the high demand for Chi Farms’ premium chicken products in the market.

“The orders we have been receiving from customers are well beyond our current production capacity hence the decision to double our entire chicken processing operation,” he said.

On his parts, the Executive Director, Chi Farms Limited, Martin Middernacht, the said despite plans to double the processing capacity, the operational goal remains to ensure that products are wholesome and safe for consumption, in line with the best processing standards and regulatory requirements.