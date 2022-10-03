Independence Anniversary: TUC Decries Nigeria’s Soaring Unemployment Rate

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The National Executive Council of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has expressed worry over the unemployment crisis hitting the country. Quoting the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), TUC said that unemployment rate has hit 33.30 per cent and is now one of the highest in the world.

In a statement issued by TUC to mark the 62 years anniversary of Nigeria, it said that inflation rate has increased to 20.52 per cent in August 2022.

The statement signed by TUC President, Comrade Festus Osifo said: “The misery index, has gone beyond the roof just as maternal mortality rate and number of out of school children are freighting. One can safely conclude that these are some of the factors responsible for the Insecurity challenges that has paralyzed our economy and no positive and practical steps are being taken in addressing it.”

The union regretted that the only thing to celebrate in the past 62 year is the grace of life which is magnanimously and freely given by our creator, adding that if the air we breathe is in the hands of our politicians, perhaps more than half of the country’s population will not be alive today.

“It is sad that at 62, Nigeria is still a toddler, and in the league of never-do-well. At independence in 1960 we had high hopes and a relatively functional system but today corruption, insecurity, high cost of living, decayed infrastructure, etc., has practically eroded the gains of our heroes past.

“Favouritism and nepotism have been enthroned as the driving factors in placing people into leadership positions instead of knowledge, character and Willpower; this is one amongst several factors that is responsible for where Nigeria find itself today.

TUC said that Nigeria is among the top oil producing countries in the world, but disgracefully our country does not know the exact quantum of barrels produced per day, neither can we refine our crude locally, which invariably frustrate foreign direct investment (FDI) and export Jobs.

Similarly, it said that government has continued to lament over the spate of oil theft and pipeline vandalism which has affected the daily production and reduced it to less than a million barrel per day.

“It is disgusting that nobody has ever been punished for such criminality against Nigerians. It will be right to opine that the government know those perpetrating the crime as it has severally threatened to name individuals and organisations behind such heinous acts, we urge government to expedite action towards exposing these culprits.

“Once upon a time we had foreigners in our universities as lecturers and students. Today, our children have been at home for over seven months because of ASUU strike and government insensitivity to honour collective agreement.

“Ministers that ought to put on thinking caps in finding lasting solution to the impasse walk out of negotiations at will just as government functionaries flaunt graduation pictures of their kids and loved ones from Ivy League schools and premium universities abroad.

This ugly trend must be put to a halt. Nigerians desire a genuine alteration, a true variation. We call on the Federal Government and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that Nigerians have a credible election in 2023, and ensure that votes of Nigerians count,” it said.

While congratulating Nigerians for their resilience and patience despite the hunger and high cost of living, TUC said the time to say enough is enough is now here.

It urged Nigerians to be ready vote in responsible and caring administration in 2023 general election.

“Never again shall four men sit in a room to choose who will preside over Nigeria. The scales have fallen off the eyes of the masses, and they can now see clearly. We can see a better Nigeria where the children of nobody can become somebody, Nigeria belong to all of us,” it said.