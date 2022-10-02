Flooding: Four Persons Confirmed Dead in Kwara 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Tragedy struck in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, weekend when no fewer than four persons were confirmed dead after a heavy downpour in the city.

Property worth millions of naira was also lost to flooding occasioned by a 10-hour torrential rainfall.

THISDAY investigations revealed that two bodies and a Toyota Yaris car with registration number APP 544 E were removed by men of the state Fire Service from a river opposite Olusola Saraki abattoir, along Sobi road in Ilorin, Saturday.

Also, it was gathered that two lives were lost as youths swimming in Asa river, at Amilengbe area, behind Salem House in Ilorin metropolis, drowned.

The spokesman of the state Fire Service, Mr. Hassan Adekunle, and the General Manager of the state Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA), Alhaji Saad Ayuba Dan Musa, confirmed the development to THISDAY on Sunday.

“Today, October 1, 2022, the Kwara State Fire Service has removed two human bodies and a Toyota Yaris car with registration number APP 544 E from a river at Opposite Olusola Saraki Abattoir, along Sobi road in Ilorin, capital of Kwara State.

“Information has it that the incident occurred during the last Friday downpour, when the casualties were struggling to drive through the bridge and suddenly got stuck by the flood and pushed them into the river.

“In truth, the rescued work was like a joint operation, because all the people in the neighbourhood gave their full support to the firemen throughout the operation.

“Therefore, the Director, state Fire Service, Mr. Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to please be avoiding driving whenever there is heavy rainfall,” Adekunle said.

Also, the General Manager of KWEPA confirmed the death of two youths at Asa River.

“As the head of Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA), I have received several phone calls from people to drive away thousands of youths swimming to catch fish along Asa riverine areas especially at Amilengbe area behind Salem House.

“From a reliable source, the flood has swept away the fishery ponds from unknown location into the river which attracted the youths to become emergency fishermen in the area which has claimed two lives as at today.

“This is a clarion call and warning to the parents to warn their children against this ugly situation. The police force and Fire Service dept should be despatched to drive away these youths from the scene,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the state Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has visited Ile Arijo in Pakata area, Ilorin to commiserate with the people over the death of a woman killed by a collapsed wall during the Friday rainfall.

The governor also visited Isale Koko and Harmony Bridge to commiserate with the people whose properties were damaged by the flood and reassured them of government’s efforts on infrastructure renewal in the state.