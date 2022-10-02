Fasuyi Unveils Tim and Carol Art Gallery, Preserves Father’s Works

Wale Fasuyi, son of the veteran artist and painter, Pa Timothy Banjo Fasuyi has unveiled a state of the art gallery in GRA Ikeja. Most of the art pieces are drawn from his personal collections and his father’s. Situated at the heart of mainland, the newly unveiled Tim and Carol of Art Gallery will be an all-inclusive Afro African gallery with resort centre, and café.

Fasuyi added, “We will also have a cafe that will service patrons and customers. We want to engage anybody that comes in to patronize us. We have also created a small resort center, a cafe and we are going to have a craft and African shop that will be stocked with African materials, bags and souvenirs you can travel with. It is more than a galley. But the gallery is the main business.”

He revealed that the art gallery was birthed out of passion for art, and his collections over the years are now turned into investment.

“I grew up with art works, I think that has brought out the art in me. It was first the passion, then the business aspect. I grew up with most of these art pieces. And now I want to commercialise it,” he stated.

Some of the masterpieces include works by Pa Timothy Fasuyi, Jimoh Buraimoh and Kolade Oshinowo. Other art works on display are from artists such as Balikis Audu, Okpara Mcbede, Abiodun Kafaru and other pieces by African artists.

He continued, “Look at the growth in logistics sectors. Where you can order now and tomorrow it’s delivered to you as far as China. You don’t have to visit to patronize us, our online presence is strong and we are going to push all outlets in such a way to make it convenient for customers.”

Speaking at the event, Olojo-Kosoko Kolawole, the Chairman of the Lagos Branch of the Society of Nigerian Artists said he was disturbed over what he called “abandonment of veteran artist’s estates” upon the demise of veteran artists.

“Sometimes the children who do not follow after their father’s profession, undermines the value of those art works.”

He, however, commended Wale Fasuyi, for creating the art space and at the same time preserving his father’s estate.