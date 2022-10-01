PSC Promotes Two AIGs, 12 CPs

*404 other senior police officers elevated

*Says examination now prerequisite for promotion in police, sets up police examination board

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 417 senior police officers including two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, who were promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police while 12 Commissioners of Police (CPs) attained the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General General of Police (AIG).

The commission also approved promotion examinations for police officers scheduled to start from 2023 in line with the public service rules even as it set up a police examination board to conduct such exercise.

The promotions were approved at the 15th Plenary Meeting of the commission holding in Abuja and presided over by acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (rtd).

Details of the promotion exercise showed that the commission approved the appointment of AIG Bello A. Sadiq, currently AIG Zone 1, Kano and AIG Dandaura Mustapha, AIG Zone 4, Makurdi, to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG).

While the new DIG Sadiq was appointed to fill the vacant position of DIG, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), DIG Dandaura whose appointment takes effect from October 20th, 2022 will be replacing, DIG Sadiq who is expected to retire from the service on the said date.

The commission further approved the promotion of 12 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

The new AIGs are CP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, Admin Medical, Falamo, Lagos; CP Emienbo Tony Tuesday Assayomo, Kwara State Command; CP Christiana Ibiso Cookey, Welfare, Force Headquarters; CP Evelyn Tamunoimi Peterside, Eastern Port and CP Eboka Friday, Rivers State Command.

Others are: CP Adesina Musbau Soyemi, Nasarawa State Command; CP Asafa Adekunle, CMOT, FCT; CP Edward Chuka Egbuka, Kogi State Command; CP Janet Agbede, Abia State Command; CP Oruebo Josiah Daso, Research and Development, FHQ; CP Olokode Taoheed Olawale, Osun State Command; and CP Abutu Yaro, Edo State Command.A statement issued by the commission said 57 Assistant Commissioners of Police were also promoted to Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP).

They include ACP Suel Yerima Gimba, ACP Alhaji Mohammed Danladi, ACP Richard Bala Gara, ACP Lasis Titilola, ACP Obuagbaka John and ACP Aliko Mohammed Dankoli.

Others also include ACP Silas Bamidele Aremu, ACP Sylvester Onyie Uzoefuna, ACP Shaq Ismail Salihu, ACP Magaji Ismaila, ACP Ali Garba Sarbi, ACP Theodore Chukwuemeka Obasi and ACP Sarah Idowu Ehindero among others.

Other approvals showed that 60 Chief Superintendents of Police, who were promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police (AC).

They are CSP Odion Benedict Aire, CSP Garba Sule Yaro, CSP Abayomi Akinpelu Oni, CSP Badamasi Musa, former DPO 9th Mile Division, Enugu, CSP Rabiu Musa and CSP Bamidele Awoniyi.

The commission further approved the promotion of 286 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents. They include SP Joseph Sunday Eyanagho, Osun State Command; SP Oluwatoyin Joseph Adesope, Anambra State Command; SP Christopher D, Chiroma, SIB Sokoto; SP Ugochukwu Kingsley Ijeoma, DPO Omoku, Rivers State; SP Emmanuel Okwudili Nwangwu, Commander EOD Base 6 Port Harcourt; SP Moses Maku, FCT Command; SP Numan Umaru Ismaila, Bauchi State Command; SP Uchenna Noah, Commander Anambra State Special Anti Cult Squad; SP Jummai Omata Kuforiji; SP Ugah Okoh Joseph; SP Makama Evans Linus; SP Dahiru Nda Ibrahim; SP Ibrahim Ignatius; SP Mohammad Bashir; SP Dorothy Igweze, Enugu State Command; SP Joseph Ugwu Onaji, FCIID and SP Andrew Mgbabor, Lagos State Command among others.

The statement signed by the Spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said the commission earlier approved the commencement of promotion examinations for police officers from 2023.

It said the commission took notice of the Public Service Rules 020701, 020702, 020703 and 160304 which prescribed examinations as one of the conditions for promotions in the public service and approved that henceforth promotion examination will be a pre-requisite for promotions in the Nigeria Police Force.

The commission also approved the setting up of the Police Promotion Examination Board.

The 11-member board will have a representative of the Nigeria Police Force who must not be below the rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The on-going I5th plenary meeting of the commission will resume on Thursday, October 6, 2022 with an interactive meeting with deputy commissioners of police recommended for promotion to the rank of commissioners of police.