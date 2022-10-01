Improving Critical Thinking, Learning Through Chess

Ugo Aliogo writes on the efforts of PricewaterhouseCoopers to improve learning and critical thinking through the Chess4Change initiative

You will be forgiven if you assume that chess is an elite game simply because some chess pieces have regal names such as the King and the Queen. Within the last decade, the chess culture in Nigeria has been and is still being transformed to challenge the ‘for elites’ assumption. Take PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria’s Chess4Change initiative, for instance, it is focused on chess in secondary schools, in underserved areas, in Lagos State.

The PwC’s chess initiative started with six secondary schools in 2014. Eight years down the road, 18 schools now participate in the developmental programme. The schools featured in this year’s edition include those from Bariga, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, and Orile, among others.

According to PwC, the goal is to use chess in schools to build students’ capacity and improve their academic performance, preparing them for a brighter future. When interviewed, Country Operations Partner, PwC Nigeria, Mr. Pedro Omontuemhen, explained: “We are using chess to challenge these secondary school students. We believe chess can help them improve their academics and critical thinking skills. Research has shown that chess players also demonstrate leadership and creative thinking skills. There are four parts to the Chess4Change programme, including a mentorship session with the students. The students learn from PwC mentors various skills including, but not limited to career. These include time management, planning, setting and achieving goals, etc. Our goal is to build future leaders and chess Grandmasters too.”

The PwC Chess4Change initiative is implemented in collaboration with Media Vision, a leading sports marketing and activations company in Nigeria. Other stakeholders that help to make it a success include the Lagos State Government, state Ministry of Education, the Lagos Sports Commission, and the Lagos State Chess Association.

The PwC Chess4Change includes coaching sessions, mentorships, mini-challenge series, and a three-day grand slam tournament. Chess clubs are founded and equipped in all participating schools and the students improve their chess skills with the help of professional coaches.

The organisers are constantly evaluating and measuring the programme’s impact. In a study by Media Vision, the grades of the chess students improved significantly over time. Their academic performance year on year improved the most in three subjects: Mathematics, Entrepreneurship and Economics.

Specifically, there was a 71 per cent growth in the number of students that had an increased grade in Mathematics; 75 per cent in Entrepreneurship, and 33 per cent in Economics. Similarly, the Media Vision study showed that as the students’ grades improved, their leadership skills, self-esteem, and confidence were enhanced. Sixty per cent of the male and 40 per cent of the female chess students now hold leadership positions in their schools.

One of the participating students, Thomas Richard, a student of Wahab Folawiyo Senior High School Osborn, said: “Whenever I remember this, I smile. Two years ago, when I was in SS1, I beat all my opponents, even my seniors. I didn’t progress in the competition, though. But the experience helped me so that I was better prepared for the next edition, of which I came second. I find that chess imitates life. Chess4Change has been motivating, and it has helped improve my chess skills. I also overcame my stage fright because of the programme and the mentors who came to our schools. I learned a lot. Chess has improved my thinking skills and my mind.”

For Okonkwo Francis of Government College Eric Moore, his most memorable Chess4Change moment was when the International Chessmaster, Femi Balogun, shared his journey to becoming a professional chess player. He said it inspired him to play more and become a better person in life. The Chess4change initiative has had a very positive impact on the lives of staff, students and the schools.

Speaking on the impact of the game, Principal of Lagos City Senior Secondary School, Mr. Hassan Dauda Abiodun, remarked on the impact on his school: “I want to appreciate PwC for the Chess4Change initiative. Winning the sixth edition of the tournament came with several benefits. In addition to the prizes, it has brought our school to the limelight in Lagos State.” These testimonials of changed lives resonate with one of the core values at PwC Nigeria, which is to ‘Make a Difference’.

There is a positive difference in the lives of the chess students: from the pep talks at mentoring sessions, learning chess tactics from coaches, travelling to new countries, or being inspired to become better versions of themselves and for some winners, there is the possibility of a professional chess career. One example is Isaac Okeke, a former participant of the initiative who represented Nigeria in the U-16 African Youth Chess Championship held in Namibia in 2019. He emerged as the overall winner of the U-16 category of this Championship.

Another is Godswill Ifeanyichukwu who came second in a Chess4Change grand-slam tournament. Currently, he is a coach of his alma mater, Ireti Senior Grammar School, Ikoyi. Chess4Change is challenging the stereotype that chess is an elite game. It is changing lives, one chess game at a time and nothing sums it up better than this remark from a Lagos City Senior College Chess Club member.

He said: “Playing chess has impacted my life in many ways. It improved my thinking skills. It has helped me to find solutions to the challenges I face and made me to never back down from any challenge in my life.”