 Fayemi Promotes Onijan, 39 Other Obas to Higher Grades

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



To serve as a mark of respect and motivation to play more stabilising roles, the Ekiti State Government has approved the upgrade of 40 traditional rulers including the Onijan of Ijan Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area to higher grades.

The Commissioner for Information, Hon. Akin Omole, who made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, disclosed that the approval was part of the decisions taken at the valedictory meeting of the State Executive Council.

Omole said the approval was sequel to the recommendations of the White Paper of Justice Aladejana Chieftaincy Review Commission, 2019 set up by Governor Kayode Fayemi to look into traditional institution.

Omole listed the Obas upgraded to Grade A+ as the Alare of Are and Onigede of Igede both in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the State, as well as the Olode of Ode in Gboyin LGA and Olukoro of Ikoro in Ijero LGA.

According to him, 21 Obas were upgraded to Grade A, including the Onise of Odo-Oro in Ikole LGA, Alawo of Awo, Alayegunle of Ayegunle, Alayetoro of Ayetoro, Elerio of Erio, Olohan of Erijiyan, Olufaki of Ifaki, Onigbemo of Igbemo, Ojurin of Ijurin and the Apeju of Ilupeju

Others are the Asaba of Isaba in Ikole LGA, Oniropora of Iropora, Owatapa of Itapa, Alaworoko of Iworoko, Owa of Ayedun, Olowa of Odo-Owa , Olusi of Usi, Owa of Egbe , Onijan of Ijan, Olowuro of Orun, Olupole Ipole-Iloro.

The commissioner highlighted Obas elevated to Grade B to include the Alaaye of Aaye, Oloja of Araromi- Oke, Alasin of Asin, Owa of Ayegbaju, Olugbole of Igbole, Onijesa of Ijesamodu, Elejelu of Ijelu, Onikoyi of Ikoyi, Onikun of Ikun-Oba, Ajagun of Ilumoba , Oluroye of Iroko, Owajumu of Omu, Olosin of Osin, Elekota of Kota and Olomuooke of Omuooke.

Omole stated that “the State Executive Council also approved the appointment of Prince David Sunday Awe Akingbade from the Akingbade Ruling House as the new Apeju of Ilupeju Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area.

“The decision to authorise the appointment was taken after ascertaining that all required customary and legal steps had been taken to choose the new traditional rulers.

“The Apeju’s throne became vacant on July 21, 2021 following the demise of Oba Emmanuel Olaleye Oniyelu from Ijaduola Ruling House.

“The ratification of the appointments was made after clearance from the Ministry of Justice adding that the Council also authorized the publication of legal notices of the appointment in the State official gazette.”