Buhari Seeks more Female, Youth Participation in 2023 Polls

Ahead of the 2023 general election, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he wished for more female and youth participation in the polls.

In his 2022 Independence Day speech to Nigerians Saturday, the president called on the youths to shun being used by politicians to perpetrate violence in any form.

According to him, “I also want to express my wish that we see more female and youth participation in the forth-coming electoral cycle. I am sure that our teeming and energetic youths now realise that violence generally mar elections and so should desist from being used by politicians for this purpose”.