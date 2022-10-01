Aisha Buhari Leads Tinubu/Shettima Women Campaign Team

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

First Lady, Aisha Buhari has been named leader of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign team of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The wife of the presidential candidate of the part,y Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Hajiya Nana Shettima, the wife of the Vice Presidential candidate are to serve as chairperson and co-chairperson of the women’s campaign team respectively.

This was contained in a statement issued Saturday by a member of the media and administrative committees of the campaign team, Rinsola Abiola.

The First Lady would lead a team of about 1,200-member women campaign wing of the party for the 2023 elections.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Asabe Bashir, was appointed as the National Coordinator and would be assisted by Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie who was made the Deputy National Coordinator.

The women’s campaign in the North-West Zone will be coordinated by Dr Zainab Baugudu, wife of the Kebbi Governor while a Falmata Zulum, the First Lady of Borno State, will be in charge of the Northeast.

The wives of Governors in APC-controlled states would serve as State Coordinators, while notable APC women in non-APC-controlled States would take charge.

Also, the wife of Kwara Governor, Olufolake Abdulrazaq, would coordinate efforts in the North-Central, while wife of the Lagos Governor, and Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu would take charge of the South-West.

Imo First Lady Chioma Ikeaka-Uzodinma would coordinate the South-East, while Linda Ayade, wife of the Cross River Governor, would spearhead the women’s campaign in the South-South.