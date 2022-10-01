Again Buhari Implores ASUU to Call off Strike

President Muhammadu Buhari has again implored members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off their over eight-month-old strike in the interest of the nation.

Speaking during his Independence Day broadcast to the nation Saturday, the president said: “I must confess that I am very pained by the recurring disruption to our tertiary education system and I am using this Independence Day celebration to re-iterate my call for the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to return to the classroom while assuring them to deal with their contending issues within the limits of the scarce resources available. This administration has made appreciable progress in redressing these issues that have been lingering for over eleven years.

“The federal government will continue to mobilize resources both internationally and nationally towards funding education to ensure that our citizens are well educated and skilled in various vocations in view of the fact that education is a leading determinant of economic growth and employment generation.”