Yhemolee Makes Huge Statement With New Single, Mon Cheri’

Fastrising music sensation, Idowu Oluwaseun Oluwaferanmi Adeyemi, who is popularly known as Yhemolee, seems not relenting on his game as he continues to ensure he claims his own space in the teeming music industry.

Again, he has made another huge statement with his new single, ‘Mon Cheri’ which featured the likes of the Asake, Chinko Ekun, Ashidapo and Sunky Daniel.

However, since the song hits the internet, it has continued to make massive wave with increasing downloads and streams on various music platforms, just as it is topping different music charts in the country.

With this feat, music lovers have rated believe that the talented artiste would still go along way in the music industry as he has demonstrated a high level of professionalism, talent and passion overtime.

Meanwhile, reacting to the growing success of the single, Yhemolee said he was grateful to God, his team and fans all over the world for supporting his brand and he promised to engage them with good and cool vibes.