Obiageli Ajaero: A Decade of Showcasing Excellence in Service

Mrs. Obiageli Ajaero is the managing director of Somkolch Nigeria Ltd, a marketing and distribution company focused on brand awareness and product sales in Nigeria. For a decade, Ajaero, who is also a director in Literacy Integrated Formal and Education, has shown passion, excellence, innovation, value and resilience through the business. As the company commemorates its 10th anniversary on October 1, REBECCA EJIFOMA writes that given its track record in beating the odds, the future holds promising prospects

Tuesday evening of September 20, 2022 was everything anticipated – the new norm of gridlock on Apongbo bridge en route CMS and the brutal assault by the honking of vehicles. Nonetheless, from the pleasant reception to her sense of humour through to the ambiance of her home in the Lekki area of Lagos State, Mrs. Obiageli Ajaero, the managing director of Somkolch Nigeria Ltd was a delight to be with.

While we kicked off with a glass of chilled fresh melon juice to soothe the nerves, we had a repartee of how she bowed out from the banking industry in 2012. The witty conversation soon took a natural twist to her knack for solving problems and leaving an impressive legacy, an enthusiasm that birthed SomKolch.

“Somkolch was incorporated in 2011,” she recounted gleefully. “However, we kicked off operations in August 2012. 10 years down the line we are rolling out the drums to celebrate steadfastness, staying-power, dexterity, and above all the divine grace that our Almighty God has shone on us all these years to weather the storm that our business terrain typified and still typifies. We have come a long way operating with meagre resources and coming into our own office. And now we will settle in the marketplace.”

For Somkolch Nig Ltd, it is one decade down and forever to go! And Ajaero continues to match her words with action. “I also have my idea where I brought people of like minds to build Somkolch. We started as a marketing and distribution company and we’ve grown and branched out into other aspects of the business.

“We started with purifier products, system engines and fuel purifier products. From there we branched into other products like the engine block, mostly maintenance products at first brake fluids, car and chokes things like that before we added some household cleaners like all-purpose cleaners, dashboard, furniture polish, tyre products and tyre inflators. We do projects that could be supply jobs, refurbishing a place, or mini-renovation. We also have a project side of the business.”

Promoting Value

Although Somkolch got stranded when it first presented value over volume, it pressed on and sailed through. “You know Nigeria is such a unique country,” she chuckled. “When we went into the market, buyers whined that our price was too high. I tried to explain to them how fantastic and of premium quality it was. They said they weren’t interested in quality; they were only interested in things that would go in the market. You can imagine how much of a blow it was for us. That was my first shocker.”

But Somkolch refused to give in to low patronage. “I had to sit with my team and restrategise. So we said if the market doesn’t want quality, we know people, corporate organisations and parastatals that want quality. It has a very scientific approach because the company groomed us very well. We were trained properly to improve concepts. So we went out there to do proof of concept to show how fantastic the product is and that’s still our number one selling product to date. So what we did was our strategy came for us to create the demand and when the demand was there we went into the market and did that,” she expressed.

While conceding that it is more pleasing to narrate the journey now when it was more taxing during the experience, the graduate of Biochemistry from the Imo State University said, “It was such a herculean task. It wasn’t easy; we pushed; went to companies, made proposals, and did presentations. Here we are today.” For Ajaero, 10 years is a landmark for any business person. “We are told between three and five years a business should stand. We have gone past that. We had hitches; we had pilfering; people plagiarised our products, and COVID-19 came but we’ve survived and are doing well. We are grateful to God.”

According to the Somkolch boss, resilience is essential in business despite being in a male-dominated field. “For me, I don’t see impossibility. I don’t have that mindset. When people see me, they think I’m in fashion or skincare. I have a sister business in skincare, but that’s not my major. It’s like limiting – a stereotype. A woman can do anything a man can do. I ventured into this line because I was looking for a unique product. I studied biochemistry in school. I like good things. I’m someone that wants to give you something that matters.

Products and Services

At Somkolch, its avalanche of products and services range from diesel cure, fuel purifier, injector cure, engine flush, brake fluid, car and choke carburettor, anti-rust, and maintenance products to brake cleaners. There are also tyre sealants which are a preventative product, shamal tools for cleaning and washing cars, windows and houses, dashboard cleaners, all-purpose cleaners, and furniture polishes.

Need for Government to Take a Step

As a marketing, distribution, supplier and services company, Somkolch wishes to have its factory in another 10 years. “I want us to have a factory in the next 10 years – if I have 16 products, 14 of them will be made here, not going out to get them. We need to reduce importation and that’s one of the reasons we said let’s finish that product here.”

Ajaero recommended, “We need to begin to manufacture things, teach the younger generation to be self-sufficient as a country, and not have that knowledge gap. So in another 10 years, I already have the plan for my factory and all of that by God’s grace. We will employ and teach our people.”

Meanwhile, Ajaero is concerned that a lot of people in Nigeria dont practise what they studied in school because of a lack of opportunities. “That’s not right. And that’s what I want to do. There’s a lot the government has to do for us as a people. Right now to produce here is more expensive. One of our cons is sourced here. It’s so expensive that we had to import it. The people here have such huge costs. We have to have the right government focused on helping entrepreneurs, manufacturers and the economy to flourish. Look at where the dollar is. So discouraging!”

Despite the many hiccups, Somkolch has so much to be thankful for – its outlets in Aspanda market, Isolo and Lekki are satisfying its esteemed customers. “We have distributors as we supply nationwide. So that’s what we are doing. We are celebrating on the 1st of October. We have this and we want to appreciate those who have been there and worked with us.”

How Tax Agencies Collapse Business

Somkolch has had its fair share of breaking points and aha moments. “In Nigeria, there are some days I say to myself is it not better I just lie down and cover my head with this duvet and sleep? It’s as if Nigeria’s tax agencies are there to make it difficult and not enable you to succeed.” Ajaero further called on the government to urgently look into the tax agencies. “They tell you they’re under pressure; they have their target. I think it’s a very unfair scenario.”

While frowning at the discomforting acts of tax agencies, Somkolch MD acknowledged the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) as the “Only agency that doesn’t frustrate. I got a lot of support from NAFDAC especially when we were setting up our packaging arm. I like them because they came and saw my site, helped me draw my plan and showed me what is acceptable. So I find them helpful and that’s how it’s supposed to be because if I’m doing well I’m contributing to the country’s GDP, carrying out corporate social responsibilities. I’m employing people so you shouldn’t frustrate my business. Other agencies should take a cue from NAFDAC.”

Activities for Its Tin Anniversary

As a director in Literacy Integrated Formal and Education (LIFE), part of the activities to mark its tin anniversary includes a comprehensive cleanup of gutters on Wednesday. “We want to do a cleanup. Lagos, especially, needs to be cleaned. The stench from the gutters is killing and overflowing, then cleaning up the street,” she emphasised. “They say charity begins at home. We will work on our streets where our company is sited so that when it rain, we don’t have floods. Then on Thursday, we will visit an orphanage home with the list of what they need.”

Juggling Career and Motherhood

Ajaero is a mother of six. She juggles career and family life effortlessly. “In my head, the way I function best is there is someone in charge of everything. I tend to shut down the office once I get home till everyone is in bed. Most of my children are grown up anyway; my first daughter is working. I have two in their final year in school,” she enthused.

Ajaero is not only rocking her role as pilot of Somkolch well, but she is also managing her role as a mum unconditionally. “One thing I learnt as a family person is that there must be time to come together and air your grievances. You would be shocked at what the kids have to say. There must be room for people to talk and say what’s right or done wrong, to do better. So we do that at home and I implement it at the office as well.”

Secret to Success

In lending a voice, Ajaero reminded budding entrepreneurs that nothing gained, nothing ventured. “Take that leap of faith. Another thing I encourage people is if you have a great idea, put it down on paper and sell it to people. Once you think you have something great, sell it and bring people of like minds together. You must not mix business money with personal money. Once they begin to merge, there’s a problem,” she implored convincingly.

“I earn a salary. I’m like a staff member so I get paid. In my company, if I’m broke and need money, I ask my PA to write for them to give me a loan and state the period and how I plan to pay. You can’t just say transfer. Where’s the mail and supporting document? That’s how my people have been trained. Whoever is in charge has the right to question you. Because I don’t want to run a one-man business, I’m looking beyond today. I want something that would live beyond me.”

She also enjoined entrepreneurs to pay themselves salaries. “Have an account,” she cautioned, “where you put your business money else you won’t succeed. As long as you have huge sums of money, you would pinch yourself. When I started the business, I went down to 50 per cent of what the bank paid me because that’s what I could afford at that point. But as the business grew, we increased the salary. As an entrepreneur, you should make sacrifices.

And because of its journey of sacrifice, persistence, and distilling excellence, Ajaero said, “Everything has a gestation period. To plant, there must be a period of germination. Now we are coming out full and nice. And we are grateful to God for this feat”.