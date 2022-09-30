  • Friday, 30th September, 2022

Amuneke Vows to Lift the Profile of Zanaco FC 

Sport | 56 seconds ago

Newly appointed Zanaco FC Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, has said he is in the club to add his wealth of experience into the Zambian league. 

The former Nigerian international was unveiled last night by Zambian side after his engagement last week. 

The former Nigeria’s Flying Eagles coach was appointed as a coaching consultant to Kelvin Kaindu to strengthen the team’s technical bench. 

 “It is my first-time coaching in Zambia. I am bringing my experience to the Zambian League and hoping to pass it on to the coaches here and hope they grow more than myself. 

“I will be happy to see the players that will pass under me do better. I can guarantee you that we will work hard, at times you will see me play on the field with players so that we can give them confidence and hope they can be better than us coaches. I want to help the players grow,” Amuneke said. 

Zanaco last week announced the appointment of Amuneke as the club consultant to assist coach Kelvin Kaindu. 

The unveiling took place at the Zanaco Bank headquarters along Cairo Road in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia. 

With a coaching career spanning 18 years, Amuneke was Assistant Coach of the Nigeria U-17 National Team which won the FIFA U-17 Male World Cup in 2013 in the United Arab Emirates and promoted Head Coach in 2015 to lead the likes of Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi to also retain the trophy in Chile. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.