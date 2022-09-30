Amuneke Vows to Lift the Profile of Zanaco FC 

Newly appointed Zanaco FC Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, has said he is in the club to add his wealth of experience into the Zambian league.

The former Nigerian international was unveiled last night by Zambian side after his engagement last week.

The former Nigeria’s Flying Eagles coach was appointed as a coaching consultant to Kelvin Kaindu to strengthen the team’s technical bench.

“It is my first-time coaching in Zambia. I am bringing my experience to the Zambian League and hoping to pass it on to the coaches here and hope they grow more than myself.

“I will be happy to see the players that will pass under me do better. I can guarantee you that we will work hard, at times you will see me play on the field with players so that we can give them confidence and hope they can be better than us coaches. I want to help the players grow,” Amuneke said.

Zanaco last week announced the appointment of Amuneke as the club consultant to assist coach Kelvin Kaindu.

The unveiling took place at the Zanaco Bank headquarters along Cairo Road in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia.

With a coaching career spanning 18 years, Amuneke was Assistant Coach of the Nigeria U-17 National Team which won the FIFA U-17 Male World Cup in 2013 in the United Arab Emirates and promoted Head Coach in 2015 to lead the likes of Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi to also retain the trophy in Chile.