UBEC Develops Framework for 189,071 Children with Special Needs

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja



For access and inclusion in basic education, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has set in motion its plans to accommodate 189,071 children with special needs.

It states in its 2018 UBE National Personnel Audit report that there were 100,863 males and 88,208 females totaling 189,071 learners with different categories of disabilities.

Speaking during the development of inclusive education framework in Nigeria yesterday, the Executive Secretary of the body, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, said in 2021, the commission conducted a Needs Assessment exercise in 397 schools, 18, 338 learners with special needs were recorded for improved educational processes.

He said the framework would re-direct the implementation of basic education to meet up with international education competitiveness that would make Nigeria and Nigerian children equal among peers.

“In 2021, the commission conducted a Needs Assessment exercise in 397 schools, where 18, 338 learners with special needs were recorded for improved educational processes. These numbers are very high, and we must make deliberate sacrifices and take systematic actions to at least provide quality basic education individually to these categories of Nigerians, especially those within school-going age in both public and private basic education institutions.”

Bobboyi said in order to have a paradigm shift in the implementation of the Special Education Intervention Funds, the commission went ahead and conducted a needs assessment exercise in selected schools per state.

He added that thereafter, teacher training on the utilisation of the framework and assistive technologies as well as other activities will follow.