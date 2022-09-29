NECO: 60.74% Candidates Scored Five Credits in English, Maths

Laleye Dipo in Minna and Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Examination Council (NECO) has released the 2022 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal results, with 60.74 per cent scoring five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics out of a total of 1,198,412 candidates.

It stated that when compared to the 2021 SSCE figure of 878,925, representing 71.64%, the results showed a decrease of 10.9%.

Releasing the result of the examination in Minna, capital of Niger State, Thursday 45 days after the conduct of the last paper, the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, said 727,864 candidates recorded credit pass and above in English and Mathematics thereby meeting the compulsory requirements for admission into universities in the country.

The registrar also disclosed that 1,031 candidates with special needs took part in the examination with 98 of them being albinos, 177 with autism, 574 with hearing impairment and 107 visually impaired.

Wushishi said 13,594 candidates were involved in various forms of malpractices during the examination which was a decrease to the number of cases recorded in 2021.

Four schools, according to Wushishi, have been recommended for de-recognition for a period of two years, as a result of the institutions’ involvements in malpractices.

Wushishi also said that 29 supervisors have been blacklisted “for various offences ranging from poor supervision, insult, aiding and abetting during the examinations”.

He noted that the conduct of the examination in 2022 has “been adjudged by many stakeholders to be hugely successful in recent years”, describing it as a big achievement, adding that the early and prompt release of the result was as a result of the use of technology.

The registrar said candidates can start accessing their results from NECO website from Thursday (today), pointing out that certificates of candidates who took part in the examination in 2020 and 2021 can collect their certificates from the end of October, adding that those who sat for the examination, which result has just been released, will get their certificates within the next three months.

Wushishi also presented certificates of good performance to four staff of the council.