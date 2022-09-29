Mammoth Crowd Receives Peter Obi, Running Mate in Jos as Campaigns Begin

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



A large crowd of supporters trooped out yesterday evening to receive Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Mr. Yusuf Ahmed-Datti to Jos, the capital of Plateau state.

The visit which was at the instance of the Middle Belt Forum, came as national campaigns for the 2023 general elections officially kicked off on in accordance with INEC timetable.

The presidential candidate and his entourage arrived at the Rwang Pam township stadium for the rally amidst cheers from supporters who took over the entire streets of Jos.

Obi had earlier hinted of his plan to honour the invitation of the Middle Belt Forum who organised the rally in solidarity with his ambition.

He said on his tweeter handle, “Honouring the Middle Belt Forum invitation for the solidarity rally is a good avenue for me to discuss issues of national interests with like minds in the state.”

Meanwhile, speaking at a rally to welcome him, Obi has promised to end insecurity, poverty and unemployment in the Nigeria if elected in 2023.

The LP candidate, who also promised to address hunger, unemployment and corruption, said that he would promote quality of education at all

levels and improve power supply.

”If you elect me as your president, I will end provide security at all levels so that our people can go to farm and by so doing, the issue of food insecurity and hunger will be a thing of the past.

”We will create jobs for our teeming unemployed youth and end poverty. We will make our educational system functional and improve electricity supply.

”We will block all leakages and end corruption at all levels; our government will be a responsible one. We will not fail Nigerians.

”We want a new Nigeria and we are determine to make Nigerians happy again,” he said.

Obi, however, advised the people to pray for a peaceful and credible elections in 2023, adding that only credible polls would produce credible leaders.

Earlier, the Dr Pogu Bitrus, the President of Middle Belt Forum, said that the forum is in support of Obi’s candidature, insisting that Obi’s presidency would address the problems the middle belt has been faced with.

Bitrus explained that the forum had thrown its weight behind Obi based on the principle of justice and fairness.

”We didn’t arrive at the decision to support Peter Obi on sheer sentiments, but on the principle of justice and fairness.

”Again, after a careful study, we realise that Obi is competent and capable to take this nation out of its current challenges

”So, we organised this rally to show that we are fully in support of his candidature,”.he said.

Also speaking, Prophet Isa El-buba, the Convener of the Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN), advised Nigerians to vote credible and responsibile leaders in 2023.

El-buba said as a preacher, he is supporting Obi because he believed he would salvage the nation from it current woes.

He, however, called on Nigerians, not to sell their votes and ensure they vote for credible candidates in the forthcoming polls.