The federal government yesterday declared Monday, October 3, 2022, a public holiday to mark the country’s 62nd Independence anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration, congratulated Nigerians on this year’s celebration.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Belgore, Aregbesola assured the citizens of the government’s commitment to tackling all the challenges facing the nation.

He said:“The world is going through dire economic and security challenges which have also affected our nation. However, I am assuring us all that the government will not abandon the people but will continue to confront all these challenges with all the might at our disposal until respite comes our way.

“Our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land, make Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope. If we can rally ourselves together to harness our potential, we shall be the greatest nation on the earth.

“A country of over 200 million people whose natural talents, grit and passion glitter like the precious diamond that we are, Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in academia, science and technology, business, innovation, music, entertainment, fashion or culture.”

Aregbesola admonished Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to reflect on the challenges facing the nation and the role individuals can play to tackle the challenges.

The minister wished Nigerians a memorable independence celebration, reminding them of the fact that the founding fathers, despite the differences in faith, tribe and tongue, still came together to ensure Nigeria got independence.

Independence: FG Declares Monday Public Holiday

The federal government yesterday declared Monday, October 3, 2022, a public holiday to mark the country’s 62nd Independence anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration, congratulated Nigerians on this year’s celebration.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Belgore, Aregbesola assured the citizens of the government’s commitment to tackling all the challenges facing the nation.

He said:“The world is going through dire economic and security challenges which have also affected our nation. However, I am assuring us all that the government will not abandon the people but will continue to confront all these challenges with all the might at our disposal until respite comes our way.

“Our warmth, welcoming spirit and love as well as our unbounded human capital and the richness of our land, make Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation in the world and Africa’s pride and beacon of hope. If we can rally ourselves together to harness our potential, we shall be the greatest nation on the earth.

“A country of over 200 million people whose natural talents, grit and passion glitter like the precious diamond that we are, Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in academia, science and technology, business, innovation, music, entertainment, fashion or culture.”

Aregbesola admonished Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration to reflect on the challenges facing the nation and the role individuals can play to tackle the challenges.

The minister wished Nigerians a memorable independence celebration, reminding them of the fact that the founding fathers, despite the differences in faith, tribe and tongue, still came together to ensure Nigeria got independence.