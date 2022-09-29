I’ll Clean up APC’s Mess in Kaduna, Says Hunkuyi

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in Kaduna State, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, has said, he would “clean up the mess”, by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by some civil society groups for governorship candidates in the state, on Monday, in Kaduna, Hunkuyi said, if elected, his administration would review the sacking of district heads, teachers and workers by the APC government.

“If given the mandate to govern the state, I will review the good but badly implemented school feeding programme, school fees increase, review and reversal of the draconial demolition of places of businesses and residences of Kaduna citizens and review or reversal of the illegal deduction of local government funds.

“I will also review and reset the KASTLEA laws, Keke NAPEP and other transport parks and vehicular locations Market policies and the 23 social government skills training outfits,” he said.

He said further that he would address the security challenges in the state, noting that no meaningful development could take place “under the avoidable onslaught against innocent people” by ensuring that adequate, well-trained and equipped security personnel.

He added that the education sector would be given priority by providing basic infrastructure, adding that, attention would be given to dismissed teachers, who were competent but sacked.

He said the primary healthcare centres in the 255 wards across the state would be provided with equipment, medicaments, logistics and staff to ensure that ordinary people have access to health services.

Hunkuyi added that, the agricultural sector would also received a boost through the provision of support services and intervention measures such as the agric cluster policies.