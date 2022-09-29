  • Thursday, 29th September, 2022

I’ll Clean up APC’s Mess in Kaduna, Says Hunkuyi

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in Kaduna State, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, has said, he would “clean up the mess”, by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Speaking at an interactive session organised by some civil society groups for governorship candidates in the state, on Monday, in Kaduna, Hunkuyi said, if elected, his administration would review the sacking of district heads, teachers and workers by the APC government.

“If given the mandate to govern the state, I will review the good but badly implemented school feeding programme, school fees increase, review and reversal of the draconial demolition of places of businesses and residences of Kaduna citizens and review or reversal of the illegal deduction of local government funds.

“I will also review and reset the KASTLEA laws, Keke NAPEP and other transport parks and vehicular locations Market policies and the 23 social government skills training outfits,” he said.

He  said further that he would address the security challenges in the state, noting that no meaningful development could take place “under the avoidable onslaught against innocent people” by ensuring that adequate, well-trained and equipped security personnel.

He added that the  education sector would be given priority by providing basic  infrastructure, adding that, attention would be given to dismissed teachers, who were competent but sacked.

He said the  primary healthcare centres in the 255 wards across the state would be provided with equipment, medicaments, logistics and staff to ensure that ordinary people have access to health services.

Hunkuyi added that, the agricultural sector would also received a boost through the provision of  support services and intervention measures such as the agric cluster policies.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.