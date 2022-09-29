  • Thursday, 29th September, 2022

Court Remands Man for Allegedly Raping a Minor in Osun

Nigeria | 1 min ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A 37-year-old man, Abiodun Babatunde, has been remanded in Ilesa correctional center for alleged sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl in Osun State.

The police arraigned the suspect before the Osogbo magistrate court  yesterday  on four count-charge bordering on unlawful Intercourse, sexual assault and threaten to life.

Police prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun told the court that the defendant unlawfully, sexually assaulted one Gold Rose, a four-year-old girl on 20th August 2022, at Surulere Street, Ikirun, Osun State.

He claimed that the defendant threatened to murder Gold if she mentioned the assault to anybody after the incident.

Olusegun continued by saying that the assault’s scope was wider because Gold undergone surgery to become fit.

According to police prosecutor, the alleged offences contravenes Sections 31(1)(2) and 32 of the Child’s Rights law of Osun State 2007.

Also contravenes  sections 360 and 86 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The presiding magistrate, A.O Odeleye (Mrs) didn’t take his plea as she ordered him to be remanded in Ilesa correctional center.

Odeleye adjourned the case to  November 3, 2022  to report back to court for legal advice.

