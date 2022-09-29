  • Thursday, 29th September, 2022

APEALS Empowers 1,700 in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Agricultural Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS), has empowered 1,700 people in Kaduna state.

The beneficiaries, including 100 physically challenged persons, were trained in skills and provided with financial support to start their businesses.

The Communication Officer, Kaduna State Chapter of APPEALS, Muhammad Bashir, disclosed this during an interactive session between the beneficiaries and the business service providers.

Bashir said persons with special needs were trained on business development services.

According to him, a grant of N2 million was given to support them in registering their businesses with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

He said the meeting was aimed at guiding the beneficiaries on the right steps to adopt in starting their businesses.

Each of the beneficiaries of the APEALS funds  was provided with N2 million to establish agriculture- related small scale businesses assured of their determination to judiciously use the funds to be self employed.

They also pledged to utilise the skills learned for the development of agricultural sector.

The beneficiaries commended the Kaduna State Government for supporting persons with special needs to become self reliant.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director, Kaduna State Disability Board Affairs, Hassan Suleiman, said the support to 100 persons with special needs, will go a long way in making them to stand on their own.

“Developing mental and physical capacity of persons with special needs would take them off the streets and make them employers of labour.

“The beneficiaries would fully utilize what they have learned during the training to improve on their income and get acceptance in the society,” he said.

