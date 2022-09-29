APC Crisis: Adamu Denies Writing Tinubu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has denied writing the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over the campaign council list that has continued to generate crisis within the party.

In the ‘draft letter’ which was reportedly leaked to the press, Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) was quoted to have demanded the withdrawal of the campaign list released last week without recourse to the leadership of the party.

But Adamu, while reacting in a statement issued Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Felix Morka said the letter did not emanate from him.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a “DRAFT” letter in circulation purportedly written by His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of our great Party, addressed to His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of our great Party, expressing dissatisfaction over the recently released list of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“To be clear, the “DRAFT” letter did not emanate from the Party. An UNSIGNED letter that marks itself as a ‘DRAFT’ cannot and should not be attributed to its purported author.”

Adamu insisted that he maintained cordial and effective communication channels with Tinubu, and enjoyed full liberty of open and frank conversations on matters of interest to the Party and our Presidential Campaign.

He added: “As such, an unsigned “DRAFT” letter of the kind in circulation is patently unnecessary and of no qualitative value to engagement between the Party and the PCC.”

Adamu noted that the ruling party would not be distracted by the wishes and actions of detractors that wait gleefully but in vain for some kind of crisis to erupt between the Party and the PCC.

He said the party stands united in its resolve and commitment to execute a focused and issue-driven campaign to persuade Nigerians to renew its mandate in next year’s general election.