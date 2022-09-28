Norsworthy Deepens Agric investment with over 250,000 Oil Palm Trees

A Philanthropist and Chairman of Norsworthy Agro Allied Company Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, has taken further steps to deepen his human capital development strides as well as provide job opportunities for the teeming youth in the South southern part of the nation namely Delta state.

The latest in this quest is the conjunction with Delta State government for the construction of a multi-billion Naira Agro allied industrial palm plantation built on a vast 1,400 hectare of land owned by Akwukwu-Igbo, Ugbolu and Ilah communities in Oshimili North Local Council of Delta state.

The oil mill plantation whose idea was conceived with the dual purpose of job provision for the youth as well as tackling the menace of food insecurity in the nation was inspected by the governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, Kings and Chiefs of the community including the staff and management of the company.

Speaking at the inspection of the Oil Palm Plantation and Refinery under construction at Akwukwu-Igbo, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the State by the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa , the Chairman of Northsworthy Farms and Allied Industries Limited, Dr Gabriel Ogbechie, thanked the governor for his support and vision for the project.

He said that the company plans to expand further with the acquisition of additional 600 hectares of land at Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area, and affirms its commitment to support Delta State government’s diversification plans with the sector.

He said that the project was conceived about four years ago will help to address crisis affecting agricultural development and food sufficiency need of the country and has successfully planted over 250,000 oil palm trees in over 1,400 hectares of land.

This giant stride being undertaken by Norsworthy is largely justified by the fact that palm oil is a key ingredient in the production of several items in the market and these include soap, cosmetics, biscuits, pharmaceuticals, margarine, detergent, lubricants, candles, feed stock and so on.“If the global palm oil market demand is anything to go by, there is undoubtedly the need for any wise investor like Norsworthy to cash in, on the existing opportunity to put their money where the returns on investment would certainly be in high digits”, he added.

In remarks, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has called for more investments in agricultural development to curb rising food insufficiency in Nigeria.