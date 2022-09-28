  • Wednesday, 28th September, 2022

Fraud: Osun Suspends Teacher for Allegedly Defrauding New Colleagues

Nigeria | 7 mins ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Government has suspended a teacher, Mr. Olowookere Abimbola, for allegedly defrauding some recently recruited teachers of N30, 000 ‘for influencing their postings’.

Reports got to the state Ministry of Education that Abimbola has been collecting the money from the teachers in Osun East Education District to post them to their preferred school of choice anywhere outside the district.

Briefing journalists on the matter, the state Commissioner for Education,

Folorunsho Oladoyin, who condemned the act, advised the recently recruited teachers not to listen to anyone who demands money or other gratifications from them under the guise of influencing their  postings.

He said the state government had recruited the first batch of 1,000 teachers with the determination to post them to schools and towns where their services are basically needed.

 The commissioner stressed that the posting of the new teachers rests solely with  the state  Ministry of Education and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) saddled with the official responsibility of knowing  where the teachers are needed.

Oladoyin, therefore, warned any teacher or official of the government who is still in the act of collecting money before rendering one service or another to desist from it or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

