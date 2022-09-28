CONUA Begs Vice-Chancellors to Reopen Varsities Nationwide





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) yesterday admonished the vice-chancellors of Nigerian public universities to re-open the institutions for the commencement of academic activities in line with recent judgement of the National Industrial Court in Abuja.

The National Industrial Court had recently ordered the reopening of universities shut seventh months ago by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement issued and made available to THISDAY in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday by the National Coordinator of CONUA, Niyi Sunmonu, he contended that such has become imperative as the court is one of the recognised tools of democratic engagement in the country.

The national coordinator stressed that

since CONUA members have not been on strike, re-opening the universities will make it possible to duly continue work in the universities.

He posited that the action would equally stem the restlessness among the students who have had their studies interrupted, as well as facilitate the restoration of peace to the educational system.

Sunmonu, however, called on well-meaning Nigerians to wade into the prolonged educational crisis to save the younger generation and allow them to achieve their aims in the pursuit of individual careers.