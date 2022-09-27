Labour Party Not New, Won Elections in Ondo, Other States, Says Aspirant

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The House of Representative Candidate in Kogi State on platform of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Ameh, has insisted that the party has well enthrenched structures across the length and breadth of the country since it is a party that has won governorship seat for two terms in Ondo State, and House of Representatives and state assembly seats in other part of the country.

Ameh disclosed this yesterday while speaking at the Media Parley that was organised by the Kogi State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lokoja.

He explained that party structures would not be the problem in Labour Party, which he claimed is well grounded in Kogi State

Ameh added that if he was elected as a member of the House of Representatives, he would ensure that all criminal tendencies were stopped, noting that Nigeria would be better when the right leaders are elected.