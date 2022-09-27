FG: Implementation of 65yrs Retirement Age for Teachers Has Commenced 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has stated that it has commenced in earnest the implementation of the 65 years retirement age and 40 years of pensionable service for teachers.

The Minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu, explained that the new policy is holistic in nature and meant to address career path, remuneration, professional teaching standards, qualifications, deployment and management of teachers.

Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. David Adejo, made the announcement on yesterday while unveiling activities lined up for the 2022 World Teachers Day with its theme: “The Transformation of Education Begins With Teachers.”

This year’s edition of the event that is commemorated annually every October 5, according to Adamu, would harp on the importance of empowering teachers for the effective transformation of education to ensure quality teaching and learning as well as galvanise technological advancements to meet the ever changing needs for national growth and development.

This year’s event would also see teachers with outstanding commitment to the profession benefiting from the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA).

The National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers, Mr. Audu Titus Amba, however, said that this year’s World Teachers’ Day (WTD) would highlight the critical role teachers are expected to play in transforming and shaping the future of education in the midst of growing societal needs and challenges of the 21st century.

Amba mentioned that the event is coming on the heels of the UN-led Transforming Education Summit (TES), which also sought to draw public attention to the support teachers needed to fully contribute to educational transformation.

He said: “Indeed, the right number of qualified teachers are needed, and be provided with access to continuing professional development, improved status and working conditions, and be empowered, motivated and supported.

“The NUT remains grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the ‘Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill’ which provides for retirement of teachers on attainment of 65 years or 40 years of pensionable service, and look forward to the implementation of the new retirement age and other approvals announced by the federal government at the 2020 edition of the World Teachers Day celebration.”