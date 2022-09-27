FCT Karate Association, Read and Reap Honour Ikechukwu @ 60 

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

The FCT Karate Association in conjunction with Read and Reap, has organised a special demonstration and award event to honour Prof. Okey Ikechukwu.

The event was held in recognition of the contributions of Ikechukwu, a Patron of the association and a first-degree black belt holder to the Nigerian Karate community.

Sensei Essien Allen described Ikechukwu as a leader. He said the FCT Karate Association is grateful for his contributions to FCT Karate Association and the Karate Community.

Past representatives of Nigeria at the All-Africa Games and young members of the association held demonstrations, which included General Kihon, Team Kata demonstration and Bunkai, Individual Kata and Kihon Kumite were held in his honour.

Awards were also given to exemplary members, which included African Champion, Rita Ogene.

In his remarks, Ikechukwu thanked and admonished all that graced the occasion.

“I thank the leaders of Karate in Abuja and everyone present. In this Art, whatever belt you wear is a sign of resilience. This hierarchy is not based on favour. There is no shortcut in life; you should all continue to work hard for any level you attain,” he said.

Matron of the association and Honourable Black Belt holder, Hajiya Maryam Tahar, expressed delight with the growth of the association.

She expressed happiness to see four generations of Karatekas grace the event while urging the young ones to take Karate as an integral aspect of their lives.

The event ended on a solemn note as a minute of silence was held in honour of two fallen heroes of the association, Sensei Iruobe Godwin and Sensei Akpovruvie Aaron.