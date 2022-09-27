ABC Targets N1bn Capitalisation 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Abuja Broadcasting Corporation Limited (ABC), managers of Aso Radio and Television said they were hoping to raise N1 billion capital to drive reforms embarked upon and run the corporation effectively as a commercial enterprise.

The MD ABC Ltd., Damisa Ibrahim Lawan made this disclosure at the during a courtesy visit by members of FCT Minister’s Press Corps.

He said the management met abandoned and equipment that dilapidated arising from technological advancement when it came into office in 2017.

“We want to commercialise this place and run as an enterprise. Thank God we have put in place an organisation we can all be proud of.

Our dream is N1 billion capitalisation. For us to fully commercialise, we must be seen and heard at all times,” he said.

He stated that part of reforms carried out under him which repositioned the organisation on the right path included on-the-hand training of the corporation’s personnel and as well as upgrading of service to DSTV on channel 392.

He also added that he was able to record the achievements through perseverance and strategic thinking, which has necessitated the leap forward even in times of economic challenges.

He lauded the FCT Malam Bello, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu and FCTA Permanent Secretary , Mr. Olusade Adesola for their continued support.

He disclosed that he was coming out with programmes such as Abuja File, City Managers and Abuja Master Plan to focus on reporting Abuja much more effectively.

Making case for professional journalism, he also tasked the media on ethics of the profession, regretting the havoc wrecked by interlopers through citizens journalism, where verification -a critical tool in the profession, is usually relegated to the back

ground.