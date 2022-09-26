  • Monday, 26th September, 2022

Umar Farouq Bags Africa’s Leading Woman in Humanitarian Service Award

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,  Sadiya Umar Farouq has been conferred with Africa’s leading Woman in Humanitarian Service and Social Development Award.

The award and decoration was presented  by Foreign Investment Network FIN, an African Business Investment  Forum following a nomination  by an INGO Third Sector Resource, based in United Kingdom.

The award was in recognition of her outstanding services to the cause of Internally Displaced and Vulnerable Persons  and her immense contribution to the growth of humanity”.

Presenting the award, the Chairman of  FIN, Mrs Olayinka Fayomi poured encomiums on the minister for her sacrifices and humanitarian efforts in Nigeria.

“Hon Sadiya Umar Farouq faces daily daunting challenges with grit and determination and continues to selflessly serve people in distress and ordinary citizens in Nigeria. People’s lives, especially the less privileged are being shaped to make for a better society through her laudable initiative and interventions.

“This High civil award seeks to recognize  people who have made meritorious contributions to their country’s national interests and the investiture takes place  on the margins of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York,” she said.

Receiving the award, the minister thanked the organisers for the recognition given to her and for  deemimg her worthy of recognition for her contributions to humanitarian work in Nigeria.

“This spurs me to do more for Persons of Concern and the vulnerable in the society.  My wish is that more hands will be on deck to assist the Federal Government of Nigeria in reducing abject poverty in Nigeria.

“I dedicate this award to my team and other stakeholders who have worked assiduously to strengthen resilience, improve humanitarian support and provide durable and long-lasting solutions for sustained, equitable and consistent development,” she said.

