Selection Process for Unilorin VC Free, Fair, Devoid of Manipulation, Says Prof Ambali





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

One of the contestants for the vice chancellorship position of University of Ilorin, Prof Suleiman Ambali, at the weekend affirmed that the just concluded selection process that produced the Vice Chancellor-designate, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, was free, fair and devoid of any manipulation.

He also said the exercise passed due process and conformed to the laid down rules of the University of Ilorin.

Ambali, who is also the chairman, Ilorin Emirate Staff Association of University of Ilorin, spoke with journalists in Ilorin on the sideline of the protest from certain quarters that greeted the vice chancellor’s appointment.

He, however, cautioned agitators against the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor Designate, Prof Egbewole.

Ambali said no one should seek to control a university because it’s located in his domain.

He stated that: “There was an advertisement, which people responded to, and I was told that out of the 29 contestants, 13 were shortlisted for the interview, while seven were Ilorin indigenes who had interview.

“The selection board of the governing council of the University of Ilorin in its own wisdom picked the person that qualified for the vice chancellorship position with the best for the mission statement to run the university for the next five years, and we abide by the decision of the governing council of the university.”

The university don said: “The problem is that the people will say Ilorin has seven contestants for the position, and they expected one of them to emerge but things are not done that way.

“Provided you want the best for that system, you want to pick the best and we need to enlighten them further and let them know the process.”

Ambali added: “I want our people to know that when you talk about a university, we are talking about universal platform. So for the mere fact that the university is sited in your community, it does not mean that you will head such university.

“You can bring anyone from South Africa to head it. We have Nigerians who are vice chancellors in South Africa universities, in UK and USA, so you just want the best for the system.”