First Bank Expresses Commitment to Support Economic Growth

Ugo Aliogo

The Chief Risk Officer, First Bank Nigeria limited, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, has expressed the commitment of the bank to support federal government efforts to drive economic growth.

Alebiosu, disclosed this recently in Lagos during the Financial Markets Dealers Association’s (FMDA) quarterly meeting with the themed: “Nigeria Macroeconomic Developments and Outlook: IMF View” 

He also stated that since the establishment of the bank in 1894, First bank has being supporting government even in difficult period, adding they are optimistic that the economy would grow, and Nigerians are resilient, hardworking and smart people that would always coming up with innovation that will reflect on the economy.

According to him, “For our contribution to the economy, we are expecting the Lagos rail to start and we are part of that financing. We also have the Lekki Port which would starting by next year and we are also part of the Lekki Port financing. The Dangote refinery will be coming up on stream soon and we are part of that financing. So you can see how fast First Bank is being woven into everything that is needed to make Nigeria great.”

