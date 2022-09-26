CJN Proposes Training of Judges on Road Crash Cases

*Appeal Court president, others call for support for road accident victims

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has proposed training for judges to enhance their adjudication on road crashes cases brought to their courts.



The Acting CJN is proposing the training as part of efforts at tackling the recklessness of most Nigerian drivers as well as finding justice for victims of road crashes as well as their dependents.

Justice Ariwoola spoke at the 11th edition of the Kwapda’as Samson Rangna’am Dongban (KRSD) Annual Road Safety press conference, which held over the weekend in Abuja.



The conference was aimed at sensitising Nigerians on the need to adhere to safety policies and guidelines on Nigerian roads.

“My concern here is the training of judicial officers on issues pertaining to road safety”, he said, “bearing in mind the effect of road crashes cases and victims, especially on family and dependents.”



The CJN disclosed that modalities would immediately be put in place for the National Judicial Institute (NJI) to commence the training which would be done in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).



While recalling how he lost an aide, the CJN advised the public to always come to the aid of road crash victims, stressing that, “if immediate care was provided many victims would not have died.”



Earlier, the founder of KRSD Foundation and President, Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-mensem, while referring to a recent report stated that the socio-economic impacts of road crashes and related injuries were not only harming Africa’s development but also affecting the livelihood of countless African families, especially in Nigeria.



“It is estimated that in Nigeria, more than 6,000 people die from road traffic crashes and many sustain serious injuries. According to the statistics provided by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), every four hours, no fewer than two people die on Nigerian roads,” she said.

Dongban-mensem, who lost a son to road accident some years back, however, argued that road safety was not for the government alone to pursue and called for support from individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).



“The contributions of NGOs, private and corporate organsations towards achieving the goal of reducing road safety deaths and serious injuries is very important,” she said.

While she urged corporate organisations to channel their corporate social responsibilities (CSR) towards road safety advocacy, sensitisation and campaign, the Appeal Court President, advised Africa to look inwards and draw its peculiar plan for road safety.