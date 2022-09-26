2023: Imo PDP Strategises on Winning Future Elections

Amby Uneze in Owerri



As part of the preparations for the commencement of campaigns for the 2023 general elections, stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State held a crucial meeting yesterday to strategise on the way forward and how to win elections.

The meeting brought together the members of the State Working Committee (SWC), State Executive Committee (SEC), Elders Committee, candidates and leaders of the Party, as they brainstorm on matters affecting the party.

In his remarks, the state chairman of the party, Mr. Charles Ugwuh, unveiled the action plan which has been put in place to expand the democratic space within the party, energize its grassroots and record resounding victories across the state in the 2023 general elections.

He also urged the candidates to keep working in sync with the electoral template of the party, which he described as the surest path to seamless victory.

The National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who was represented by his Principal Secretary, Dr. Bruno Ekwelem, lauded the SWC for their giant strides.

He appealed to stakeholders to uphold the unity of the party and cautioned against divisiveness and the unwholesome tendency to cast a slur on party leaders at all levels.

Stakeholders took turns to express their determination to roll up their sleeves and unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state. Regretting that Imo has been run aground by the APC, it was resolved that party stakeholders would work unanimously to weed out the nefarious APC from Imo and deliver all PDP candidates across the state in next year’s elections.

They further hailed the Ugwuh-led SWC for the vision, dedication and uprightness which the SWC has brought to bear in steering the affairs of the party and in surmounting the challenges peculiar to a party in opposition.

Stakeholders also noted that PDP was founded on pure democratic principles, on the strength of which the party cannot limit, hamper or restrict the political aspirations of its members. In view of that, it was resolved that members who are interested in seeking the nomination of the party for any elective office are at liberty to do so, provided such aspirations are pursued in line with decency, party Constitution and best practices in party politics.

They observed with dismay antics of the APC regime in Imo State, which has grown jittery about the forthcoming elections as they had resorting to all manner of shenanigans, including INEC voters register compromise, to rig the elections.

Stakeholders also resolved to intensify efforts towards mobilising Imo citizens for free, fair and credible elections, whilst also vehemently resisting the wicked plot by the APC to manipulate the voters register in the State.

The party therefore, enjoined INEC to ensure that the vexed issue of voters register fraud is expeditiously resolved and the tainted register thoroughly cleaned up, in order to restore public confidence in the electoral system.