Between Yakubu Dogara and Bola Tinubu

The underlying current of the battle for the 2023 presidential position in Nigeria continues to sweep across the nation in myriad forms. The spearheads of the main political parties are facing diverse challenges from within their parties and outside. However, there is no debating the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Bola Tinubu, are facing the most challenges in the form of a faith crisis. On this front, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has submitted his two cents worth.

Dogara is the latest prominent political figure to speak against the Muslim-Muslim ticket being advanced by Tinubu and the APC. Throwing his weight behind many others who have lamented the move by the APC to put political and personal interest over and above national unity, Dogara advised Christians especially not to bother wasting their votes.

His comments were presented during a summit in Abuja organised by the Nigerian National Christians Coalition (NNCC). Tagged ‘Meet the Church’ and attended by several prominent group leaders, the event allowed Dogara to present his views in proxy.

Dogara, who is himself a Christian and a member of the APC, noted that members of Tinubu’s camp are not interested in hearing or following the recommendations of hallowed statesmen, which is to choose a Christian as a vice presidential candidate. After all, it is against the religious narrative of Nigeria to have a party field presidential representatives of the same faith. Yet, Tinubu is doing so. Following this complete disregard for national unity, said Dogara, it would be best for Christians to simply ignore Tinubu and his schemes.

Dogara’s opinions are not altogether odd. First, since the announcement of Kashim Shettima as Tinubu’s vice president was made, he (Dogara) and a handful of others openly opposed it. Unfortunately, it does not seem as if they have enough authority to overturn Tinubu’s decision. Therefore, Dogara and others are taking the extreme option of challenging the said decision in public.

To this, some Nigerians are awed. After all, Dogara is going against the leadership of his party in favour of public opinion. But other Nigerians are just resigned, convinced that he is also pursuing personal interests, although said interests are still unclear. Regardless of whichever view is most accurate, Dogara is surely throwing knives and daggers into the ambition of Tinubu. How this will end is still a matter of speculation.