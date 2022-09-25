Firm Wins Double at Tech Innovation Awards

Inq. Digital Nigeria Limited, the leading-Edge solutions provider, with innovative business-relevant services in Edge AI and IoT, SDN/SFV for Edge Cloud, Secure Access Services Edge and Elastic Edge in Nigeria, has carted home two awards “Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year” and “Digital Services Provider of the year“ at the just concluded Tech Innovation Awards.

The award, formerly referred to as Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA) has been acknowledged as the foremost and most celebrated award in the Tech industry, it recognises individuals and organizations at the forefront of digitization with innovative products and services in the ICT sector in Nigeria.

According to the organizers, the awards come as recognition for the brand’s active involvement in deepening economic growth by creating and providing telecommunication solutions and support services for businesses. The recognitions equally reflect inq. Digital Nigeria’s investments in delivering innovative solutions to multinationals, government, and small and medium enterprises whilst offering value and allowing them to thrive.

In his response to the honours, Mr. Valentine Chime, the Managing Director of inq. Digital Nigeria said: “We are honoured and inspired yet again to go further and sustain our commitment to contribute to the rise of Nigeria’s ICT industry.”