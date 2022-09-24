Osinbajo’s Name Not Included Based on Buhari’s Directive, Says APC Campaign Council

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained that the name of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was not included in the campaign list based on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Spokesperson of the Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo in a statement issued Saturday said Buhari gave a directive that the name of Osinbajo and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha be excluded from the list.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to some stories making the rounds that there may be something amiss within the family of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the name of our own revered and respected Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, is not included in the list of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“Nothing can be farther from the facts. For the avoidance of doubt, President Muhammadu Buhari , GCFR, is the Chairman of the Campaign Council. As a result, Mr. President has specifically directed that the Vice President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha should be left out of the Campaign Council to concentrate on the governance of the country and administration of Government.”

Keyamo noted that as a responsible party and government, all the key functionaries of government cannot abandon their positions for electioneering campaigns.

He stressed that the ruling party has the mandate of the Nigerian people to administer the country on their behalf at least till May, 29, 2023, and adding the party intends to do so with all sense of responsibility.

Keyamo added: “We will not toe the path of those who governed the country in an irresponsible manner before us and our Party is not in total disarray like those who wish to ‘rescue’ the country, but cannot simply manage their own internal affairs.”