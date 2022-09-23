Police Commence Screening Exercise for 9th Regular Course

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has slated September 26, 2022, for the commencement of screening exercise for the successful applicants for the 9th Regular Course Intake of the Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano State.

This is contained in a statement that was issued yesterday to newsmen in Sokoto by the command’s Police Public Relation Office. DSP. Sanusi Abubakar.

Abubakar said that the exercise is an automated screening for physical and credentials for applicants that successfully completed their online application for the course.

He said: “The screening will commence on Monday September 26, to Saturday October 1, 2022, at the command’s headquarter by 8:00 a.m. daily.

He, therefore, urged all successful applicants to take note of basic screening requirements that included evidences of physical/mental fitness and good character from government hospital and village head respectively.

“Also they are to come alone with indigene certificate, national identity slip, original and photocopy of credentials, birth certificate printout of application form and invitation slip,” he said.

The PPRO added that any applicant who failed to present the specified items would not be considered for the screening exercise.

In the same vein, the Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammed Usaini Gumel, advised all applicants to be wary of criminal elements who might want to take undue advantage of the exercise to perpetrate scam.

Gumel restated that the recruitment process is free without any pecuniary obligations and warned that anyone found wanting would be made to face the full wrath of the law.