Nigerian Events Professionals to Go Global with TEIC5.0

Mary Nnah

All is set for a global and exceptional industry gathering that will bring together Events Professionals at a conference that will enable them to truly think and see outside the box.

The Event Industry Conference (TEIC) event, a two-day global conference for events professionals, which is in its 5th edition this year, has the theme: Globalisation: See Outside the Box to Think Outside the Box”.

The two-day global conference, scheduled to hold on September 27th to 28th, 2022 at Sheba Centre Mobolaji Bank-Anthony, Ikeja Lagos, and Whitestone Billings Way, Ikeja Lagos respectively will feature among other things, a Master class, after party, CSR and Dinner.

Organised by the Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN), an association with a mix of seasoned Events Professionals that have been at the forefront of Event Planning and Coordination in Nigeria, for the past 15 years, the event will bring together key professionals from across the country and a spectrum of events service providers, to share experiences, perspectives, insights and latest developments in the events industry.

Speaking on the forthcoming TEIC event, APPOEMN, President Mrs. Adefunke Kuyoro, said, “ We bring to you the best thing this season which is The Event Industry Conference (TEIC). There is no better time for us in this part of the world to go global, so we are encouraging everyone to come on board and let’s go global.”

“Events have always been a part of our culture, but in the recent past, it has received a sudden boost. There is a desire to mix international growing trends with the existing tradition. This is also evidenced by the increase in the coverage received from print and social media, hence the need for an association”, Kuyoro noted further.

TEIC Chairperson/Appoemn Public Relations Director – Bose Abisagboola expressed hope that the conference will provide a conducive atmosphere for the bonding experience and sharing of knowledge in a relaxed environment that enables event professionals maximise their unique skills in a world view to grow together.

Abisagboola also said that during the event, a mindset shift to go global with collaboration and networking as a game-changing strategy will also be imbibed.

“Our core is to educate and develop ethical practices as professionals. TEIC5.0 is geared towards achieving great impact collectively as professionals in the event industry with a global perspective, ensuring that our Nigerian community leverage this capacity-building conference to take the necessary steps in building global influential economies in the Events business”, the Public Relations Director added.

The conference is two full days of technical sessions and poster sessions on cutting-edge issues related to the event and hospitality industry will be a Hybrid – of virtual and in-person attendees.

There will also be many opportunities for networking and socialising with colleagues in the industry.

APPOEMN expressed the hope that interested persons, as well as participants, will leverage as well as partner with APPOEMN in the area of building new frontiers for exposure in developing the industry’s expertise.

The group, therefore, implored that interested people should register for TEIC5.0, and sign up their team leads just as they also spread the word concerning the event to create awareness and sensitisation to get colleagues and industry network to join in on these two days of revitalisation to boost productivity for participants on a global scale.