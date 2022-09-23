Emirates, United Airlines Sign Commercial Partnership Agreement

Emirates and United Airlines have announced a historic commercial agreement that would enhance each airline’s network and give their customers easier access to hundreds of new destinations within the United States and around the world.

From November, Emirates customers flying into Chicago, San Francisco, and Houston – three of the biggest business hubs in the US, will be able to easily connect onto United flights to and from nearly 200 cities across the Americas on a single ticket.

President Emirates Airline, Sir Tim Clark, said: “Two of the biggest, and best-known airlines in the world are joining hands to fly people better to more places, at a time when travel demand is rebounding with a vengeance.

“It’s a significant partnership that will unlock tremendous consumer benefit and bring the United Arab Emirates and the United States even closer. We welcome United’s return to Dubai next year, where our hub Dubai essentially becomes a gateway for United to reach Asia, Africa and the Middle East via the combined network of Emirates and flydubai. We look forward to developing our partnership with United for the long term.”

CEO of United Airlines, Scott Kirby said: “This agreement unites two iconic, flag carrier airlines who share a common commitment to creating the best customer experience in the skies. United’s new flight to Dubai and our complementary networks will make global travel easier for millions of our customers, helping boost local economies and strengthen cultural ties.