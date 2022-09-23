Amusan: Ratification of My World Record Proof I am Dope Free

Ugo Aliogo

Women’s world record holder in the 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, has described Tuesday’s ratification of the 12.12secs she ran at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon by World Athletics as vindication of her dope free status.

Amusan erased American Kendra Harrison’s 12.20secs previous world record set in 2016 with the 12.12 secs to pick Nigeria’s first ever gold medal at the World Championships.

Speaking on Wednesday night at a homecoming event organised by Flutterwave in partnership with THE PLUG, Tobi said she feels like the best woman ever because they have done the work and have been waiting for the approval.

“I am just thankful that my hard work wasn’t debunked,” remarked Amusan in reference to the ratification of her world record.

She stressed that when she crossed the finish line at the World Championships, winning the gold was a feeling of a great accomplishment.

With many years of near misses at major meets and championships, winning at Oregon 2022 gave her this exhilarating feelings of getting to the top.

On her tears on the podium while collecting the gold, she remarked: “At that moment, it was thoughts of winning the gold medal and becoming the first Nigerian to set a World Record that came flooding. I just felt so elated and was on top of the world.”

Amusan describes her rivalry with Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho- Quinn and United States of America’s Kendra- Harrison, as very competitive, stating that it was always a challenge.

She however insisted on not speaking on the women’s 4x100m relay gold medal from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham she is likely to lose should Grace Nwokocha ‘s ‘B’ Sample also test positive to dope.

The new World Record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles is not embittered by the snide remarks made by Michael Johnson, a former USA 200m and 400m Olympic and World champion who initially dismissed her feat as fluke.

“I want to say here that I don’t dwell on negativity. I focus on doing my thing because I have been through worse times.

“The goal is to keep working hard, set the standard for myself and build on what I have achieved and keep showing up.

“If you are asking for the update on my doping test, I would like to say that the time for me is confidential. It is between me and the officials of the competition and not for the public,” joked the Ogun State-born athlete.

Amusan admitted that she is excited by the Officer of the Order of the Niger

national honour bestowed on her along with Ese Brume by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I will like to say that it is a great feeling to be recognised by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is an honour that the government recognised the fact that we made the nation proud,” concludes the athlete now affectionately called “Tobi Express”.