AIESEC Alumni, NECA, Others to Host 38th Omolayole Management Lecture on Food Security

Considering the current food crisis and the need for food security in Nigeria, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), a leading voice of advocacy for employers in the organized private sector in Nigeria; the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI); the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM); Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM) and AIESEC Alumni Nigeria (AAN), a non-profit organization that brings together previous members of AIESEC, the largest youth-run leadership organization, are set to brainstorm on the nation’s food insecurity concerns via the theme “sustainable development of the agricultural sector for national well-being” at the 38th edition of the Omolayole Management Lecture (OML). The OML honors one of Nigeria and Africa’s outstanding business and management icons, Dr. Michael Omolayole, the first Nigerian Chairman/Managing Director of Lever Brothers Nigeria Plc. (now Unilever Nigeria Plc.) and the only African to sit as a member of the Board of Advisors of AIESEC International in Brussels.

Speaking ahead of the event, Olubunmi Abejirin, the event convener, and President of the AIESEC Alumni Nigeria, said: “The OML series is held annually in honor of Dr. Michael Omolayole in recognition of his numerous contributions and selfless service toward the development of the indigenous managerial leadership in multinational companies across Nigeria and the exemplary roles he played towards nation building through management and education.”

According to her, “Dr. Michael Omolayole was the first Nigerian Chairman/Managing Director of Lever Brothers Nigeria Plc. He is also the first and only African to seat as a member of the Board of Advisors of AIESEC International in Brussels. As a Consultant to the World Bank, Chairman/Director (past and present) of numerous multinational companies, former Member Presidential Advisory Committee, and Member, The Committee of 25 on Higher Education in Nigeria; his contributions through service to humanity are invaluable. Dr. Omolayole imbues the core values of AIESEC, such as striving for excellence, demonstrating integrity, activating leadership, acting sustainably, enjoying participation and living diversity.”

The lecture will have in attendance guests from diverse sectors of the economy, including CEOs of top corporations, management gurus, related government agencies, and financial institutions, and a keynote speech from Dr. Muda Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer of the Center for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE). The event, which is being sponsored by the Bank of Industry (BOI), will host other local and international speakers and holds at the NECA Auditorium on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Abejirin stressed that the lecture continues OML’s focus on promoting best management practices and corporate governance, as well as the 38th edition of the conference and its focus on food security. She mentioned that the annual lecture is a brainchild of AIESEC Alumni Nigeria in partnership with four other institutions where Dr. Omolayole played a significant role. The partners include the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), and Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

“AIESEC Alumni Nigeria (AAN) is a nonprofit organization and the world’s largest youth-run leadership organization that helps university students explore and develop their leadership potential. It has a presence in over 1,700 universities across 110 countries and territories. AIESEC aims to promote social understanding, management skill development, entrepreneurship, and transformative youth leadership through its core values which are striving for excellence, demonstrating integrity, activating leadership, acting sustainably, enjoying participation, and living diversity,”, Abejirin said.