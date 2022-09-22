Mediatek Global Donates to Schools to Commemorate Anniversary

Raheem Akingbolu

In commemoration of its 10th anniversary, Mediatek Global Service Limited, one of the leading advertising and media buying agencies, has donated learning materials to the pupils of Agidingbi Junior Senior Secondary School and Agidingbi Senior Secondary School.

Shortly after delivering the learning materials, the Chief Executive Officer of the advertising firm, Mr. Dotun Solanke, explained that the donation is in furtherance of its determination to meaningfully contribute to the educational development of students while also giving back to society.

In her response, Principal/Director, Agidingbi Senior Secondary School, Mrs Faronbi Adenike Olufunke, expressed profound appreciation to the management of the company for their support, promising that the school and pupils would put the educational materials into good use

“We are grateful that you are putting smiles on our pupils’ faces. This is much appreciated. We cannot thank you enough for this kind of support. Undoubtedly, this would go a long way to assist our pupils in learning better and succeeding academically. I must say we are glad that you have given us joy through this gesture,” Olufunke said.