Fayemi Appoints UNILAG-trained Pharmacologist as New Onijan

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of Prince Adebanji Aladesuyi as the Onijan of Ijan Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state.

Aladesuyi, is a trained pharmacologist and alumnus of the University of Lagos, Akoka.

Aladesuyi from the Afayagbekun Ruling House of Onijan Dynasty is to succeed Oba Samuel Oyewole Fadahunsi, who died last year after reigning for 19 years.

The government approval was convened through a letter dated September 20, 2022, and signed by the Executive Secretary, Ekiti State Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, Adegboyega Morakinyo.

The letter addressed to the Onijan-in-council read: “I wish to inform you that the Ekiti State Executive Council has approved the appointment of Prince Adebanji Lawrence Aladesuyi as the new Onijan of Ijan Ekiti.

“You are informed to pick three dates out of which Governor Kayode Fayemi will pick the most convenient date to perform the coronation ceremony.”

The new monarch also obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos in 1987, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, in 2001.

Aladesuyi was the country manager, Cambridge University Press, Nigeria, before his appointment.

He has proceeded with the traditional rites in the town.