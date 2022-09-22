  • Thursday, 22nd September, 2022

Buhari Appoints Dembos as NTA DG

 Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement said that Dembo’s appointment was for three years in the first instance.

Until his appointment, Dembos was the executive director, Marketing, of the NTA.

His career as a media professional spans over 20 years.

He has served as general manager of two NTA Stations in Lokoja and Kano; and as zonal director, NTA, Kaduna, among other appointments.

