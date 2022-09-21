  • Wednesday, 21st September, 2022

Osimhen ‘Programmed’ to Return against Dessers’ Cremonese

Sport | 38 mins ago

Femi Solaja with agency report

Strong indications emerged last night that Super Eagles’ in-form striker, Victor Osimhen, could return to action much earlier than expected.

According to report monitored on Italian famous website, TuttoNapoli.net, the Napoli forward could be in coach Luciano Spalletti’s starting XI when they take on Cremonese on October 9.

Osimhen was taken off in the 41st minute after he sustained a hamstring injury in Napoli’s 4-1 mauling of Liverpool on September 7.

The injury effectively ruled him out of Napoli’s last three games before the international break. It also put him out of contention for a place in Jose Peseiro’s squad for the Super Eagles’ international friendly game against Algeria next week Tuesday in Oran.

The web reported that, the masked Super Eagles marksman could be available for Napoli’s Champions League clash against Ajax, albeit he could get just a few minutes.

However, he would be ready for full action when the Partenopeans travel to Cremonese on the 9th of October.

It would be an interesting game because Osimhen would be up against compatriots Cyriel Dessers, David Okereke, and Emmanuel Aiwu.

