Nasarawa APC Denies Defection Allegation

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



The Keana Local Government Area chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State yesterday refuted reports claiming mass defection of its members from the party to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the council area.

There were recent reports in the social media claiming mass defection of APC members in Keana Local Government Area of the state to the opposition PDP at Kadarko town, the country home of the state chairman of the opposition PDP, Hon Francis Orogu.

But, in a statement by the Keana Local Government Area secretary of the APC, Isyaka Abawa, yesterday, the party said the purported mass defection of the APC members in the council area was a mere speculation on social media.

According to Abawa, “the news is false and unfounded. The information followed a rally organised by the opposition party in the home town of its state chairman, Hon Francis Orogu earlier in Kadarko.

“The purported news of the defection is mischievous and fictitious aimed at popularising the opposition party in the council. It is a mere mischief from PDP and its few supporters who are bent on making the party popular in Keana LGC irrespective of the lingering internal crises the party is facing at all levels.”

The Keana Local Government APC scribe, however, maintained that the general public might wish to know that the lady who was captured on the viral picture burning brooms was a staunch PDP supporter in Keana LGA.

“She was paid to mobilise her fellow women to the venue in other to add colour to the event, but not as defectors as claimed by the PDP. As far as APC in Keana Local Government is concerned, hundreds of people from PDP are defecting to the APC on daily basis,” Abawa claimed.