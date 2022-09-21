  • Wednesday, 21st September, 2022

Man Jailed 15 Years for Defiling 12-year-old girl

Nigeria | 4 mins ago

 An Ikeja Special Offences Court yesterday  sentenced a man, Uchenna Izuka to 15 years imprisonment for defiling a 12-year-old girl.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Izuka was charged with defilement.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in her judgment, held that the prosecution has succeeded in proving the charge against the convict.

“The survivor testified that  the defendant defiled her  sometimes in 2018 and 2019.

“The defendant dragged her into his room and had sex with her. On the second occasion, she was bleeding but the defendant used a tissue paper to clean her up.

“Medical examination also showed  absence of the hymen.

“She said she was a virgin before the incident and that her father  took her to the hospital for a check up when he saw that she walking with difficulty,” Taiwo said.

The judge said that though the defendant denied that he committed the offence, it was in the view of the court that it was an after thought as the defendant admitted to have called the survivor into his room and gave her money.

“In light of the evidence before the court, I hereby find the defendant guilty as charged.

“The defendant is hereby sentenced to 15 years imprisonment without an option of fine,” Taiwo said.

NAN reports that that State Prosecution  team, Mr Olakunle Ligali and Mrs Omowumi Bajulaye-Bishi, submitted that the defendant committed the offence skmerkiin January, 2019 in Ajegule.

They said the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

