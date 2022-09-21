  • Wednesday, 21st September, 2022

Kogi NDLEA Arrests Four   Suspected Gunrunners

Nigeria | 7 mins ago

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Kogi State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has handed over four  suspected criminals who were arrested along Okene/Lokoja-Abuja Expressway to the Police Command for further investigations.

The NDLEA has arrested the four  suspects  on 17th September and were subsequently  interrogated  before handing them over to Kogi State  Police  command.

The Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Abdulkadir Fakai Abdullahi while handing over to   the police in Lokoja  yesterday  said two of the suspects were intercepted in a J-5 bus conveying 18 pump -action guns with 1300 cartridges/ammunition while the other two were arrested in a luxurious bus conveying 1000 live cartridges/ammunitions.

Fakai further explained  that the fight against illicit drug was everybody’s business, and on stakeholders to continue to support the agency at all times.

The NDLEA boss highlighted  some of the achievements made by state command in the last three months to include, arrest of 56 suspects with seizure of assorted drugs, conviction of  seven accused persons and charging of 11 cases at the Federal High Court Lokoja.

He commended  the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for the continued support of the state government and all other stakeholders in the fight against drug abuse.

While receiving the items for further investigations and prosecution, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of criminal investigation department, Kogi state command, Aniefiok Wilson Akpa, lauded  the synergy that has been existing between the police and the NDLEA.

He therefore, called on the public and other stakeholders including the media to always give timely information to enable security agencies take actions.

