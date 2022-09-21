  • Tuesday, 20th September, 2022

Anambra Abolishes Wearing of Short Skirts By Schoolgirls

Education | 47 seconds ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra government has banned short skirts by female students in public and private schools.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, who met with education secretaries of public and mission schools at the weekend at the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), described such a mode of dressing as morally wrong.

The commissioner said: “A student should look smart, well-groomed, project positive vibes and not be indecently dressed for school.”

She said the acceptable length for uniforms in the state remained knee length and not above the knee as​ was fast becoming the fashion.

The commissioner charged the education secretaries to ensure schools would​ comply with the directives and salvage the future of the students of the state.

She charged the participants to infuse the right morals and discipline in students so that​ they​ would grow to be of good behaviour and conduct.

